Hertz and oil giant BP team up to accelerate EV charging

Rental car giant Hertz has teamed up with oil giant BP to create a new network of electric vehicle charging stations spread across the United States. The stations will be powered by BP pulse, the company's electrification and charging solution, while Hertz continues to aim towards developing its own footprint in the EV market.

Obviously, BP relies heavily on fossil fuels, but has branched out towards electric and renewable products, understanding there is an ongoing market shift away from internal combustion engines. However, the company is stepping up acquisitions in EV technology, along with its own internal research to create new opportunities for itself.

BP Pulse will install the chargers and maintain software and services that Hertz will benefit from, though the general public, taxi and ride-hailing drivers will also have yet another place to recharge.

Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz, had this to say: "Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations. We are excited to partner with bp pulse to create a national charging infrastructure for the Hertz EV fleet, thereby growing the number of charging options available to our customers and providing them with a premium electric experience and lower emission travel options."

Bernard Looney, CEO of bp, said this: "It's brilliant to be joining forces with Hertz - quite simply, they are one of the biggest names on the road. Working together to deliver charging facilities and design solutions, we believe we can take the EV driving experience to the next level for US customers. And this is just the start for bp pulse in the United States."

Last year, Hertz partnered with Tesla Uber to help provide Uber drivers with rental Tesla cars they can use while picking up rides. The company also announced its efforts to purchase EVs from automaker General Motors, which will provide car renters with a more environmentally friendly vehicle to drive.