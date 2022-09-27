All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Hertz and oil giant BP team up to accelerate EV charging

BP and Hertz want to make electric vehicle charging an easier, more enjoyable experience for their customers, car renters, and the general public.

Hertz and oil giant BP team up to accelerate EV charging
Published Sep 27, 2022 4:19 PM CDT
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Rental car giant Hertz has teamed up with oil giant BP to create a new network of electric vehicle charging stations spread across the United States. The stations will be powered by BP pulse, the company's electrification and charging solution, while Hertz continues to aim towards developing its own footprint in the EV market.

Hertz and oil giant BP team up to accelerate EV charging 03 | TweakTown.com
2

Obviously, BP relies heavily on fossil fuels, but has branched out towards electric and renewable products, understanding there is an ongoing market shift away from internal combustion engines. However, the company is stepping up acquisitions in EV technology, along with its own internal research to create new opportunities for itself.

BP Pulse will install the chargers and maintain software and services that Hertz will benefit from, though the general public, taxi and ride-hailing drivers will also have yet another place to recharge.

Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz, had this to say: "Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations. We are excited to partner with bp pulse to create a national charging infrastructure for the Hertz EV fleet, thereby growing the number of charging options available to our customers and providing them with a premium electric experience and lower emission travel options."

Bernard Looney, CEO of bp, said this: "It's brilliant to be joining forces with Hertz - quite simply, they are one of the biggest names on the road. Working together to deliver charging facilities and design solutions, we believe we can take the EV driving experience to the next level for US customers. And this is just the start for bp pulse in the United States."

Last year, Hertz partnered with Tesla Uber to help provide Uber drivers with rental Tesla cars they can use while picking up rides. The company also announced its efforts to purchase EVs from automaker General Motors, which will provide car renters with a more environmentally friendly vehicle to drive.

Buy at Amazon

(British Petroleum) Unisex T-Shirt (B0B5CN1H6Y)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2022 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newsroom.hertz.com, tweaktown.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.