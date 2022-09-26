Corsair preps new 12VHPWR cables, liquid cooling blocks for RTX 4090

Corsair is preparing its customers for the world of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series cards, and in particular, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Corsair has new 600W 12VHPWR cables and new water blocks on the way to chill down that Ada beast.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 uses the new 12+4-pin 12VHPWR power connector, with all RTX 40 series graphics cards shipping with a 3 x or 4 x 8-pin PCIe power to 12VHPWR power adapter. If you didn't want to wait for future PSUs and new ATX 3.0 support, then Corsair is ready for you with their existing PSUs that provide everything you need to drive next-gen hardware.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Corsair's new 12VHPWR 600W cable

Corsair says its current RM1000 PSU right through to a brand new HX1500i PSU will power graphics cards into the future. The company is already shipping new "Corsair 12VHPWR 600W cables" that are compatible with all Corsair Type-4 PSUs, where the new 16-pin power connector plugs directly into the PSU with existing PSU-side connectors, and then directly into your beasty new Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

5

Corsair's huge iCUE 5000T RGB chassis with the RTX 4090 Founders Edition installed

It's funny... NVIDIA has made the huge Corsair iCUT 5000T RGB case look small with their new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card installed. The same picture uses the Corsair H150i ELITE LCD, Corsair's in-house high-performance DDR5 memory, and RGB fans making everything pop with RGB lighting.

But if you want to really chill that new AD102 GPU down inside of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090, then Corsair has its new Hydro X Series XG7 4090 FE total-conversion waterblock coming in November 2022... just weeks away from now.

5

Corsair's new Hydro X XG7 series waterblocks for NVIDIA RTX 40 series FE cards

Corsair says it is working on getting its complete range of Hydro X Series XG7 total-conversion waterblocks for the new NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards out into the world, with nickel-plated copper contact plates, high-density cooling dins, and a full-coverage aluminum backplate that will help you pull every single ounce of power from NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

They look absolutely gorgeous, with the new Corsair Hydro X XG7 series waterblocks featuring a transparent acrylic top plate and integrated RGB lighting that you can tweak through Corsair's in-house iCUE software.