All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB HBM2e (or HBM3) memory teased

NVIDIA's new high-end Hopper H100 GPU with 80GB HBM2e memory could soon be joined by a beefier Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB of HBM2e memory.

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB HBM2e (or HBM3) memory teased
Published Sep 26, 2022 7:16 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Sep 26 2022 7:28 PM CDT
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

NVIDIA might have just announced its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, while the Hopper GPU architecture lives alongside it in the data center... and now there's a new Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB of HBM2e (or HBM3, it's not clear from the picture) memory floating around in the world.

A new PCIe-based graphics card called the "NVIDIA H100 120GB PCIe" has surfaced, looking like it should be the beefed-up NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB of HBM2e/HBM3 memory. NVIDIA makes a few different SKUs of its Hopper H100 GPU, with SXM and PCIe models but the SXM variant rocks higher-end HBM3 memory.

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB HBM2e (or HBM3) memory teased 01 | TweakTown.com
3

The model teased here in the screenshot reportedly has 120GB of HBM memory (HBM2e or HBM3 it's not clear) which is a sign of things to come for NVIDIA customers. For now, 80GB of memory is "all" you get... with 120GB variants in PCIe form at least, launching in the coming months it seems.

What's new here is that NVIDIA's new Hopper H100 GPU features 80GB of HBM3 or HBM2e memory, but no 120GB variant was released. In its full implementation, the H100 GPU can feature 6 HBM3 or HBM2e stacks for up to 120GB of memory on a 6144-bit memory bus that will spit out an insane 3TB/sec+ memory bandwidth. The SXM5-based NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU has 80GB HBM3 memory maximum through 5 HBM3 stacks across a 5120-bit memory bus.

Another interesting thing is that whoever sent this screenshot has an incredible amount of GPU silicon in their system: NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe, 4 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, an "NVIDIA GeForce RTX ADLCE Engineering Sample" which is obviously an Ada Lovelace ES GPU, and the star of the show: the NVIDIA H100 120GB PCIe card.

The pre-production unit of the Ada Lovelace graphics card features a lowered TDP, limited to 350W (the final specs of the RTX 4090 are up to 450W default TDP).

NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU with 120GB HBM2e (or HBM3) memory teased 02 | TweakTown.com
3

The full implementation of the GH100 GPU includes the following units:

  • 8 GPCs, 72 TPCs (9 TPCs/GPC), 2 SMs/TPC, 144 SMs per full GPU
  • 128 FP32 CUDA Cores per SM, 18432 FP32 CUDA Cores per full GPU
  • 4 Fourth-Generation Tensor Cores per SM, 576 per full GPU
  • 6 HBM3 or HBM2e stacks, 12 512-bit Memory Controllers
  • 60 MB L2 Cache
  • Fourth-Generation NVLink and PCIe Gen 5

As you can see, the full implementation specs of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 GPU are monstrous. There's just so much crammed into it, as well as 60MB of L2 cache and 4th Gen NVLink and PCIe 5.0 support here, too.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix LC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $2122.40
CAD $1648.98CAD $1648.98CAD $1949.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2022 at 7:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.