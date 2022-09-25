NASA still watching weather as Artemis I rollback prep continues

NASA postponed the launch of Artemis 1, scheduled for September 27, because of Tropical Storm Ian's path off Florida's Atlantic coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to be upgraded to a hurricane on Monday, with it reaching normal hurricane strength the day after - when Artemis 1 was expected to launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

As of Sunday evening, NASA still hasn't ordered a rollback of the Orion spacecraft or Artemis uncrewed space launch system rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Engineers will monitor the weather situation overnight, then make a final decision tomorrow - but are hesitant to put the Artemis or Orion in danger.

NASA also wants to make the right decision, so employees can finish the rollback, and then be able to make sure their families are safe from the storm.

NASA said this in a blog post:

"The latest information provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Space Force, and the National Hurricane Center indicates a slower moving and potentially more westerly track of the storm than yesterday's predictions showed, providing more time for the agency's decision making process and for employees to prioritize their families should the storm impact the Kennedy Space Center area."

The US space agency has changed its mind a couple of times related to the storm, because on Friday it was nonchalant about the storm, still predicting a successful launch could occur. If Artemis remains on the launchpad, an October 2 launch date is possible, though that will be tossed out the window if there is a rollback.

Trying to launch the Artemis 1 mission has been a constant problem for NASA as of late, including an engine problem that forced a launch delay in late August. A second attempt to launch the moon rocket was canceled in early September due to a hydrogen leak, though the leaky seal was replaced.