All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's Webb snaps its first images of Mars, revealing useful secrets

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has focused its advanced instruments on a close neighbor of Earth, the Red Planet known as Mars.

NASA's Webb snaps its first images of Mars, revealing useful secrets
Published Sep 20, 2022 12:04 AM CDT
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

NASA has released the first images of Mars taken by its new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and the observations are already providing valuable insight into Earth's neighbor.

NASA's Webb snaps its first images of Mars, revealing useful secrets 02 | TweakTown.com
2

NASA has taken to its blog to release the images snapped by Webb and explains that the observatory, which is positioned just a million miles away from Mars, took the images of the side of the Red Planet that was lit by the Sun and facing the telescope. The images were taken on September 5, and according to NASA scientists, there was a challenge to even "see" Mars with Webb since the new observatory is designed to observe objects that are extremely faint and far away.

After some tweaking the with the exposure of Webb's infrared camera and analysis of the received data, researchers were able to observe the entire planet and capture images and spectra that astronomers will use to study patterns, Martian weather, and seasons. The first image released by NASA showcases an area of Mars called the Huygens Crater, a near 280-mile-wide that's located in the Syrtis Major Planum. The image outlines that Webb's NIRCam was used to determine the temperature of the surface and atmosphere by measuring the amount of light that is given off by the planet as it loses heat.

Webb's observations don't stop there, as the observatory is also capable of measuring the chemical composition of atmospheres by analyzing the spectrum of light that it detects from its target planet. This method of observation is called spectroscopy, which measures how light is absorbed and emitted differently by individual chemical elements. By measuring the differences, researchers are able to determine the chemical composition of an atmosphere and its Mars' instance, Webb was able to detect the presence of water, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and more.

NASA writes in its blog preliminary analysis of the spectrum is already providing insights into the dust, icy clouds, and the different types of rocks that are present on the Martian surface. Additionally, the space agency writes that researchers are currently preparing a paper that will explore these observations and that it will be submitted to a scientific journal for peer review soon.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 1:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.