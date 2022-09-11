Store
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will support 120 players

Activision's new Call of Duty Warzone on mobile will support 120-player lobbies for total battle royale chaos as well as shared progression systems.

Published Sep 11, 2022 10:24 AM CDT
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Activision's new Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will support as many players as the base game and may even feature full cross-progression with the current console and PC battle royale.

Warzone Mobile looks to be every bit as big as the current BR mega-hit. According to a metadata description listed on the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile site, the free-to-play smartphone version will sport a massive 120 players and have shared progression systems. This description has been modified and altered but here's the original metadata:

"Pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for a chance to unlock rewards at launch. The next generation of mobile battle royale is here, featuring authentic COD gameplay, shared progression, and up to 120 player count matches on mobile!" the pre-altered site metadata reads, as per links archived on the Wayback Machine.

As we said before, Warzone Mobile is one of the big reasons that Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard (apart from obvious things like Call of Duty, Blizzard's properties, and of course Candy Crush). Activision is doubling-down on mobile and Warzone is the most important thing the publisher has ever done--a centralized F2P live game with monetization that connects multiple mainline games together is a powerful thing.

Warzone Mobile will take this plan to a new level and integrate gaming's largest market into the mix, too. Newzoo estimates that there were 2.5 billion mobile gamers in 2020, and that mobile makes up 95% of the games marketplace.

These stats show a clear value proposition for Activision-Blizzard's billion-dollar IPs coming to mobile, and more importantly, coming to the service-first Xbox ecosystem.

NEWS SOURCE:web.archive.org

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

