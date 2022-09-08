NVIDIA giving away Spider-Man Remastered with RTX 3090, RTX 3080 GPUs

NVIDIA is giving away a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with any purchase of a new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, desktop, or laptop.

Get a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered!

The new promotion will apply to NVIDIA's fleet of high-end Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs as we've been reporting from leaks that NVIDIA is working with AIB partners and other companies (like game developers, publishers, etc) on incentivizing the sales of their RTX 30 series GPU stock.

We're looking at a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards. Not only that but any gaming PC or a gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3080 Laptop GPU gets to swing around in New York City for free, too.

If you're in the US, the new NVIDIA promotion will go through major retailer and e-tailer partners, as well as platform partners that sell pre-built and custom gaming PCs. You'll have between September 7 and October 12 to buy the select GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, and 3090 Ti desktops, laptops, or GPUs for the free digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Retail/Etail Partners : Amazon US, B&H Photo, Best Buy CA, Canada Computers, Microcenter, Newegg US, Newegg CA,

Platform Partners: ASI CA, ASUS, AVADirect, Corsair, CyberpowerPC, Cybertron, Dell, Digital Storm, Falcon NW, iBuypower, Maingear, MSI, NZXT, Origin PC, Razer, Steiger, Synnex CA, Velocity Micro, Xidax, Xotic PC, Zotac.

NVIDIA also wrote about the RT Cores inside of the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and the power to run the beautiful ray-traced reflections in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at their highest level. Not only that, but the game features NVIDIA DLSS support so you're covered for performance boosts thanks to NVIDIA's awesome AI upscaling technology (and its latest variant in DLSS 2.4).

I recently ran Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 8K on NVIDIA's highest-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards up against the best from AMD and its RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6950 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. You can read more about that above.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC - 4K NVIDIA DLSS comparison