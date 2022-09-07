NVIDIA teases Project Beyond: next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs

NVIDIA seems to have kicked off the marketing campaign for its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and the upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU architecture with a very brief 9-second video on Twitter and the hashtag #ProjectBeyond.

What is Project Beyond? Well, if I had to guess... it's NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. We're expecting to see NVIDIA release the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 which it seems NVIDIA is beginning to hype.

"Project Beyond" also leans into the project beyond what we have now, right? Ampere is here, and beyond that we have Ada Lovelace... makes sense, NVIDIA. I guess we'll see more and more as the days and weeks go on, leading into GTC 2022 and then a release in October. NVIDIA loves September GPU releases, so we should expect a late September announcement (and hopefully release) with more cards (custom AIB models) of the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series GPU now known as "Project Beyond" in October onwards.

NVIDIA is hosting its upcoming GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2022 event between September 19-22, where we could see NVIDIA reveal the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. It would be a good time to have the stars aligned for NVIDIA, getting as many eyeballs onto the announcement as possible.

Project Beyond's announcement today begins that, where we are now (hopefully) starting the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU adventure. NVIDIA is expected to launch the monster new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card first, getting the rest of its higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs out of warehouses across the planet, with the GeForce RTX 4080 reportedly launching in both 16GB and 12GB GDDR6X versions -- launching at the same time, according to the latest rumors -- while the GeForce RTX 4070 should command as much performance as the best GPUs that NVIDIA has on the market now, but in the new Ada Lovelace mid-range market.

NVIDIA teases "Project Beyond" on Twitter

We've recently seen renders of the purported GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card which rocks a slightly larger fan than the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card. Inside, we are expecting NVIDIA to use the AD102-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 5nm process node, packing 16384 CUDA cores and GPU clocks of up to 2750MHz+ on custom AIB models of the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to use 24GB of GDDR6X memory, the same amount that's on both the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 graphics cards. But, rumor has it NVIDIA is using faster 23Gbps bandwidth GDDR6X memory modules from Micron on their upcoming GeForce RTX 4080... so we should expect much faster bandwidth on the flagship RTX 4090.

I guess we'll know more about "Project Beyond" in the coming days and weeks, can't wait to see Ada!