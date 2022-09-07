NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition renders ahoy, larger fan used

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is back in the headlines, this time in Founders Edition form, where we are either looking at really good creative renders of NVIDIA's upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card... or this is a helluva leak and a sneak peek at Ada.

Purported render of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card looks like it features a slightly bigger fan on the front of the card, where I've got a picture that I took for my review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, where you can see the design is very, very similar -- virtually identical -- but the fan is slightly bigger.

The new renders of the purported GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card are coming from "QbitLeaks" with the second image (below) looking like it's being reflected by a mirror or very (clean) and reflective surface (maybe it's ray-traced reflections on Ada Lovelace).

Another render of the purported RTX 4090, note the larger fan

Whatever it is, the fan is slightly bigger... kinda confirming the obvious: NVIDIA will use a 3-slot design for the AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card. We're looking at 450W, which is considerably more power (100W more) than the RTX 3090 FE, so the bigger fan will be needed to keep all that heat that is being generated by a next-gen GeForce RTX 4090.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition for comparison, from our review on the GPU

Inside, NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card should feature the AD102-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 5nm process node. AD102-300 should feature 16384 CUDA cores according to the latest leaks, with GPU clocks of up to 2750MHz+ on custom AIB models of the GeForce RTX 4090.

The VRAM situation remains mostly unchanged from the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards which NVIDIA is rolling out with 24GB of GDDR6X. However, we could see NVIDIA outfitting its new GeForce RTX 4090 with faster 23Gbps GDDR6X memory, with rumors pegging the GeForce RTX 4080 to be using 16GB of GDDR6X memory at 23Gbps.

We should know much more -- hopefully everything -- when NVIDIA unleashes its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs later this month.