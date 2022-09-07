MSI's new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard costs $1300: confirmed

MSI has revealed its pricing on its next-gen flagship MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, which will be priced at $1300. Yeah, we're not joking around... but it's not that crazy.

In an update to their US store, MSI has revealed pricing for their upcoming AMD X670-series motherboards: the PRO X670-P Wi-Fi, MPG X670E CARBON Wi-Fi, MEG X670E ACE, and MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboards. We're seeing prices from MSI starting at $290 for the cheapest X670 motherboard, while the cheapest X670E motherboard from MSI is the new MPG X670E CARBON Wi-Fi for $480.

But if you want to go absolutely all-out, MSI has its ultra-premium MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard for $1300. You'll want to join that with AMD's soon-to-be-released flagship Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor which AMD has an MSRP of $699 on. That's $1300 + $700 = $2000 total without a CPU cooler, DDR5 RAM, or anything else just yet.

MSI's ultra-premium MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard does pack everything including the kitchen sink, with MSI including its M-Vision Dashboard: a new touch-capable 4.5-inch display that was teased in the rumors at the start of August.

The PCB of MSI's new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard (leaked image)

We had leaks of the PCB of the motherboard at the time, with MSI using a 24+2+1 phase VRM and 105A Power Stage design, which is a rather hefty upgrade over the 14 phases that MSI uses on its MEG X570E GODLIKE motherboard. Not a bad upgrade indeed.

MSI's new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard is capable of taking 128GB of DDR5 memory, while the board itself arrives in the huge E-ATX motherboard form factor. So make sure, very sure, that your case and everything else you're buying is ready for this behemoth next-gen X670E-based motherboard.

Storage-wise, we have 4 x M.2 slots that one of which will support the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard that can drive up to 14GB/sec+ without an issue. You'll also have 3 x PCIe 4.0 x4 slos that are attached to the dual X670 PCH configuration.

3 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots are attached to the CPU, where you can run a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card at full bandwidth, or you can run dual graphics cards with PCIe 5.0 x8 each while the remaining PCIe 5.0 slot is saved for x4 bandwidth only. You could use that for a PCIe 5.0-capable RAID card and some super-fast SSDs.

