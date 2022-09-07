Store
Mark Zuckerberg's sparing clip impresses Joe Rogan, UFC and experts

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has received support from mixed martial arts experts for his recently posted sparring video.

Published Sep 7, 2022 7:02 AM CDT
Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his in-development Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) skills in a video posted to his personal Instagram.

Meta's CEO and Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg posted the video to his Instagram over the weekend where he mentioned his training partner Khai "The Shadow" Wu and his debut into the UFC. Zuckerberg shows off his clean striking skills by throwing a combination of jabs, kicks, grapples, takedowns, and more.

The post got lots of support from prominent names in the fighting industry as UFC commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan commented on Zuckerberg's video, writing, "This is great! I'm so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!".

Rogan wasn't the only prominent fighting voice to show his support to Zuckerberg as four-time World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner Bernardo Faria commented on the video, writing, "Amazing!!!". Even the official UFC Instagram account commented on Zuckerberg's video, writing "combos looking clean".

Zuckerberg recently appeared on The Joe Rogan podcast where he discussed various topics such as the future of virtual/augmented reality, his personal life, running Meta, and the responsibility of data management. In other news about Zuckerberg, many individuals decided to ask Facebook's most-advanced AI chatbot its thoughts on the Meta CEO, which resulted in the chatbot giving a pretty mixed opinion as it would sometimes say that it has "no strong feelings" towards Zuckerberg and others it would say "he's a bad person". The chatbot even went as far to say that his company "exploits people for money". More on that story below.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, instagram.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

