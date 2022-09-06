Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA is giving away GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards signed by Jensen Huang

NVIDIA GDC participants get the change to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, signed by the man himself: CEO Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA is giving away GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards signed by Jensen Huang
Published Sep 6, 2022 8:08 PM CDT
0 minutes & 59 seconds read time

NVIDIA will be hosting its upcoming GTC (GPU Technology Conference) where participants can win a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, personally signed by CEO Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA is giving away GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards signed by Jensen Huang 01 | TweakTown.com

The signed by Jensen Huang super-special GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition GPU

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In order to win the signed-by-Jensen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, you'll need to be registered for GTC that takes place later this month -- registration is free, by the way -- where you'll just need your email address. The pre-registration process began back on August 23 and runs through to September 22.

NVIDIA's upcoming GTC will take place between September 19 and 22, after which the Japanese and Korean media that have their giveaways will have their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics cards that were personally signed by Jensen Huang. Right before the launch of next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs and the new GeForce RTX 4090, that's expected to kick the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's ass.

NVIDIA is giving away GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards signed by Jensen Huang 02 | TweakTown.com

Imagine this sitting on your shelf!

NVIDIA gave away 8 x GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards signed by CEO Jensen Huang earlier this year, back in March 2022. The only requirement back then for the RTX 3090 giveaway is that you needed to be registered for GTC, to which then you'd be open to the giveaway and could win the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards... right before the RTX 3090 Ti launched.

I definitely would love to have a GPU retail box (and even the card itself) signed by Jensen Huang himself.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1333.88
$1333.88$1199.99$1499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2022 at 7:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tweaktown.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.