GPU market share: NVIDIA commands with 80%, leaves AMD with 20%

We know that NVIDIA commands around 75-80% of the discrete GPU market share, but the latest Jon Peddie Research report notes that yeah... NVIDIA still owns the GPU market.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

JPR's latest report notes that add-in-board market share saw NVIDIA increase up to 79% of the discrete GPU market share in Q2 2022, up from 75% in Q1 2022, and up from 80% back this time last year in Q2 2021. AMD is back down to 20% of the discrete GPU market share, down from 24% in Q1 2022, but back to the same 20% that the company had in Q2 2021.

We also see that Intel has eaten that 1% left of the discrete GPU market share in the last couple of quarters, whereas Intel now has (probably less than) 1% of the GPU market share according to JPR data. This is the same as last quarter, but up from 0% (because Intel didn't have discrete GPUs then) back in Q2 2021.

JPR also notes that AIB shipments during Q2 2022 decreased from Q1 2022 by a rather large -22.6%, which is below the 10-year average of -9.7%. Total AIB shipments increased by 2.4% in Q2 2022 from last year, up to 10.4 million units, but down from 13.38 million units in Q1 2022.

NVIDIA saw its quarter-to-quarter shipments sinking by -19.1% but they increased by 3% from last year... their total GPU market share is still at a "dominant" 79.6% in Q2 2022 says JPR. AMD on the other hand had its quarter-to-quarter shipments really sinking down by a much worse -34% and from last year, the company saw a decrease of -5% or so.

Quick Highlights