TRENDING NOW: NASA and China encounter never-before-seen problem with Moon landing

GPU market share: NVIDIA commands with 80%, leaves AMD with 20%

GPU market share: NVIDIA commands with 80%, leaves AMD with 20%
Published Sep 5, 2022 9:18 PM CDT
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

We know that NVIDIA commands around 75-80% of the discrete GPU market share, but the latest Jon Peddie Research report notes that yeah... NVIDIA still owns the GPU market.

GPU market share: NVIDIA commands with 80%, leaves AMD with 20% 01 | TweakTown.com
JPR's latest report notes that add-in-board market share saw NVIDIA increase up to 79% of the discrete GPU market share in Q2 2022, up from 75% in Q1 2022, and up from 80% back this time last year in Q2 2021. AMD is back down to 20% of the discrete GPU market share, down from 24% in Q1 2022, but back to the same 20% that the company had in Q2 2021.

We also see that Intel has eaten that 1% left of the discrete GPU market share in the last couple of quarters, whereas Intel now has (probably less than) 1% of the GPU market share according to JPR data. This is the same as last quarter, but up from 0% (because Intel didn't have discrete GPUs then) back in Q2 2021.

JPR also notes that AIB shipments during Q2 2022 decreased from Q1 2022 by a rather large -22.6%, which is below the 10-year average of -9.7%. Total AIB shipments increased by 2.4% in Q2 2022 from last year, up to 10.4 million units, but down from 13.38 million units in Q1 2022.

NVIDIA saw its quarter-to-quarter shipments sinking by -19.1% but they increased by 3% from last year... their total GPU market share is still at a "dominant" 79.6% in Q2 2022 says JPR. AMD on the other hand had its quarter-to-quarter shipments really sinking down by a much worse -34% and from last year, the company saw a decrease of -5% or so.

Quick Highlights

  • JPR found that AIB shipments during the quarter decreased from the last quarter by -22.6%, which is below the 10-year average of -9.7%.
  • Total AIB shipments increased by 2.4% this quarter from last year to 10.4 million units and were down from 13.38 million units last quarter.
  • AMD's quarter-to-quarter total desktop AIB unit shipments decreased -by 34.0% and decreased by -5.0% from last year.
  • NVIDIA's quarter-to-quarter unit shipments decreased -by 19.1% and increased by 3.0% from last year. NVIDIA continues to hold a dominant market share position at 79.6%.
  • AIB shipments from year to year increased by 2.4% compared to last year.
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

