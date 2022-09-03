Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Powerful $16 million attack helicopter shot down confirms officials

Callisto Protocol dev Striking Distance Studios under fire for crunch

Call of Duty alum Glen Schofield is under fire for controversial crunch comments, confirms Striking Distance Studios is crunching on Callisto Protocol.

Published Sep 3, 2022 2:28 PM CDT
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Call of Duty alum Glen Schofield confirms that his new studio, Striking Distance Studios, is currently working long hours and crunching in order to finish The Callisto Protocol.

Callisto Protocol dev Striking Distance Studios under fire for crunch 9 | TweakTown.com

In a few years' time, crunch has gone from normal standard operating procedure to a vilified, anti-worker practice. Companies like Rockstar Games and Naughty Dog have instituted major reforms that help reduce the overworking conditions for their employees. That isn't the same for indie developers, though, especially those who are on a tight schedule with a tight budget.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Glen Schofield recently confirmed that his dev team is crunching hard to get The Callisto Protocol ready for its December 2022 launch.

"I only talk about the game during an event. We are working 6-7 days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhausted, tired, COVID, but we're working. Bugs, glitches, perf fixes, one last pass through audio. 12-15 hour days. This is gaming: Hard work, lunch, dinner, work. You do it because you love it."

Schofield's comments have kicked a hornet's nest in the industry as many developers, workers, and gamers alike are lamenting the developer and crunch in general.

Even Naughty Dog, the studio infamous for having such brutal crunch that it has hospitalized workers, said it didn't crunch to make the new Last of Us Part 1 remake.

"This is the first time in my 13-year career, across multiple studios that I didn't need to crunch to finish a game," Naughty Dog principal environment artist Anthony Vaccaro said in July. "[It] feels good, really good. Especially hitting the same quality bar as TLOU2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier."

That a Naughty Dog developer says something like this shows how much progression has been made.

It's also worth mentioning that crunch is seen as an acceptable practice by other developers including Asobo Studio, the devs behind A Plague Tale titles.

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.95
$59.00$58.95$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2022 at 12:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.