AMD announces EXPO technology: overclock your DDR5 RAM with Zen 4 CPU

AMD details its new EXPO technology for DDR5 memory overclocking: one-click DDR5 overclocking with AM5 systems running Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Aug 29, 2022 10:00 PM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

AMD has confirmed its new EXPO technology, which makes overclocking your DDR5 memory inside of your new AM5-based motherboard and new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor easier.

AMD announces EXPO technology: overclock your DDR5 RAM with Zen 4 CPU 03 | TweakTown.com
The new AMD EXPO technology is offered as a one-click DDR5 overclocking tool for new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, where AMD promises there's up to 11% enhanced gaming performance at 1080p with it enabled. There's also lowered latency, down to around 63ns.

AMD has said that it's making its new EXPO technology open with a standard license and royalty-free, which means we'll see it adopted into the market quicker, and cheaper. AMD is working with around 15 partners with DDR5 memory kits that offer up to DDR5-6400 speeds, with the likes of ADATA, Corsair, G.SKILL, Kingston, and more are ready for the world of Zen 4 + AMD EXPO technology.

AMD says that its EXPO technology will provide enhanced memory performance with DDR5 memory, with high memory frequencies and aggressive settings that will unlock higher and smoother frame rates across your games. It simplifies the overclocking process, giving users a one-click DDR5 memory overclock that boosts performance.

The company also notes that its new AMD EXPO technology is a transparent and user-friendly approach to memory profiles -- hey Intel XMP... AMD is taking some swings here with EXPO -- with their "rich memory testing documents ensure you can verify hardware compatibility, detailed settings, and complete memory specs, making it easier for you to find the right RAM".

AMD announces EXPO technology: overclock your DDR5 RAM with Zen 4 CPU 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

