PC liquid cooling giant EK unveils Quantum Lumen: 7-inch case screen

EK launches its first external screen for PC enthusiasts, with the introduction of the EK-Quantum Lumen 7' LCD: perfect to display whatever you want.

@anthony256
Published Aug 26, 2022 6:35 PM CDT
EK is better known as a leader in the premium PC liquid cooling business, but have flexed out from that and announced their first external screen: the new EK-Quantum Lumen 7-inch LCD.

PC liquid cooling giant EK unveils Quantum Lumen: 7-inch case screen 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new EK-Quantum Lumen 7-inch LCD screen is a beautifully stylish, and functional addition to any setup... but especially a fully-custom EK water-cooled rig. You can use the 7-inch display as an additional desktop on your OS, so you can have anything you want on it... but we all now you're going to display system information like CPU, GPU temps, and more.

EK is using an SVGA resolution on the EK-Quantum Lumen, with a resolution of 1024 x 600, the IPS display itself is 7 inches long which means you've got some good viewing angles and colors. The EK-Quantum Lumen connects to your PC with an included HDMI 2.0 cable, with an internal USB 2.0 Type-A port and another USB Type-C cable to connect the Luman to your PC as an external display.

PC liquid cooling giant EK unveils Quantum Lumen: 7-inch case screen 06 | TweakTown.com

It wouldn't be an EK product without their flair, so the Quantum Lumen 7-inch LCD has a screen frame that was machined from a single piece of aluminum, which the company offers in 3 different material finishes: nickel, black, and silver. EK uses groves and notches strategically on the back of the display also hide the cables, helping with cable management for a clean look.

PC liquid cooling giant EK unveils Quantum Lumen: 7-inch case screen 07 | TweakTown.comPC liquid cooling giant EK unveils Quantum Lumen: 7-inch case screen 08 | TweakTown.com

EK uses a single large chunk of 20mm-thick aluminum that's 195mm long and 115m wide, CNC-machined of course, for the frame. The frame is sturdy and can handle being placed in a trio of mounting positions, with the EK-Quantum Lumen 7-inch LCD featuring hole spacing for 120mm fans.

This means that you can move the display up and down or centered, depending on what you want, while working in many different cases. You can also mount the EK-Quantum Lumen onto the EK-Loop Angled Bracket 120mm for some of that 90-degree rotation goodness, providing you with some more positions to put the display inside of your PC.

The new EK-Quantum Lumen 7-inch LCD will set you back $139.99, with the black and silver models launching immediately... the nickel model isn't shipping quite yet, with pre-orders open and shipping expected for sometime in September.

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

