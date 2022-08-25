Destiny 2 Lightfall's new enemies: Shadow Legion and Tormentors

Bungie delivers a closer look at the new enemies in Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion set for 2023, including the Shadow Legion and Tormentors.

Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion features some new fearsome foes, including a new Pyramid-enhanced Cabal and a brutal Darkness-infused mini-boss.

Destiny 2's legendary campaigns will come back with Lightfall, which is set to be the most explosive yet. The campaign introduces new enemies to conclude the Light vs Dark saga; Calus has joined the dreaded Witness as a disciple, bringing his newly upgraded Cabal forces to invade the untouched future-city of Neoluma. Calus' forces have been infused with new Pyramid tech to punish Guardians with on the field of battle.

The real star of Lightfall's roster is the new Tormentors, a class of Pyramid foes that may actually terrorize players with their imposing size and devastating attacks.

"As part of the forces with the Witness, Calus has been upgraded. The Tormentors they've brought in are these impossibly huge, unstoppable behemoths. They wield scythes, they can attack from a distance, they can bring you in close and drain you of your life force. They are basically embodiments of terror."

"It's a like a boss character in battle."

Meanwhile the Shadow Legion, imbued with new Darkness tech, can seriously destabilize any fireteam's strategies.

The Legion is able to absorb some of your super or ability energy and really knock you off your game plan by stopping that critical super attack at specific points. This poses some really interesting dynamics for any end-game events...especially raids.

"The Shadow Legion...they provide that characteristic Cabal, brute strength, volatility, power...they've been enhanced now by Pyramid technology. They have these suppression devices that can take away some of your super, some of your abilities, and they fight alongside these new terrifying Pyramid units called Tormentors," Bungie said in the showcase.

Destiny 2 Lightfall releases February 28, 2023 across all platforms. Check below for more info: