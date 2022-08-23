Destiny 2 Lightfall: New darkness strand subclass adds grappling hook

Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion adds a brand new Darkness power called Strand, adding a grappling hook that can connect to any area of the game.

Destiny 2's new subclass isn't poison; it's a new Darkness power called Strand.

Destiny 2's big new Lightfall expansion is coming in February 2023. Unlike other expansions, Lightfall is a big, bombastic and colorful macho hero power fantasy straight out of the 1980s. It's something that you'd see in an old action flick with a significant sci-fi bent, and the best part about the expansion is the brand new subclass.

Destiny 2's new subclass is called Strand, and it takes direct inspiration from The Matrix and Doctor Strange. Strand essentially lets you manipulate the fabric of reality with green, glowing light; guardians will have a brand new grappling hook that can hook onto any point in any environment--even free-floating air--and also has offensive mix-and-match abilities for disabling foes, damaging them with explosive attacks, and more.

"Strand is a power from the darkness. It's psychic energy that connects beings at all times. You're gaining the power to peer into this ultimate psychic universe and pull at these threads and wires that connect all these beings," Bungie said in a recent stream.

"It's almost like a third eye opens up a new level of consciousness, taking the connections and weaving them into abilities."

"Strand has a grappling hook, you are able to grapple at any point in the game--even if there's not an object there, it will pull you forward because it connects to the web that's always there."

Warlock - Telepathically weave Strand into barrage of missiles, these missiles will unravel and re-weave themselves in a new form

Titan - Claws, AOE attack with damage

Hunter - Does a flip and weaves the strands into a rope-dart and swings it around

Destiny 2 Lightfall releases February 28, 2023.