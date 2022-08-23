Store
Russia reveals the design of its space station to rival the ISS

The latest International Military-Technical Forum in Russia has hosted a model of Roscosmos' new space station, the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS).

Published Aug 23, 2022 8:49 AM CDT
This year's International Military-Technical Forum, also known as Army 2022, held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre near Moscow, Russia, saw multiple new technologies and designs unveilke.

Russia reveals the design of its space station to rival the ISS 02 | TweakTown.com
One such design at the expo was a physical model of Russia's planned space station, the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS). Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, has been vocal about potentially severing ties with the International Space Station (ISS), which it jointly operates, since late February 2022 after other nations imposed sanctions on the agency and Russia itself following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Those threats were issued by the previous head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin. However, Rogozin has since been replaced by Yuri Borisov after Borisov was appointed to the position by President Vladimir Putin. Recently, Borisov announced that Russia would leave the ISS after 2024 while working on its own space station in the meantime. NASA says it has yet to receive official confirmation from Roscosmos as to whether it will continue with the ISS until 2028, as was previously understood.

The new ROSS space station will launch in two phases, according to a Roscosmos statement. A four-module space station would be launched and begin operating as part of the first phase, with two additional modules and a service platform to join the rest of the station for a second phase. The first phase is expected to launch between 2025 and 2026 and no later than 2030, while the second phase is expected to be complete by 2030 to 2035.

NEWS SOURCES:earthsky.org, reuters.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

