VESA ClearMR: motion blur clarity certification for LCD, OLED displays

VESA doesn't want to see the lined blurred when it comes to motion blur response time specs on gaming monitors, introduces 'ClearMR' certification.

@anthony256
Published Aug 22, 2022 7:11 PM CDT
The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has announced the new ClearMR Compliance Test Specification (ClearMR), a new industry standard and logo program that sees gaming monitors meeting a new quality metric for grading motion blur.

VESA ClearMR: motion blur clarity certification for LCD, OLED displays 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the future, new gaming monitors that have a VESA-certified ClearMR brand logo will know that their new purchase -- be it a display panel, TV, monitors, computers with embedded panels like all-in-ones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets -- will have a new Clear Motion Ratio (CMR) metric, which is defined in the ClearMR standard.

VESA has a clear numerical value based on the ratio of clear pixels to blurry pixels, something that will help consumers easily compare the amount of motion blur between VESA-certified ClearMR displays. VESA replaces the Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) and other methods of blur characterization since the other metrics -- in the words of VESA -- "do not accurately reflect the true nature of blur".

VESA ClearMR: motion blur clarity certification for LCD, OLED displays 01 | TweakTown.com

Dale Stolitzka, senior principal researcher at Samsung Display's America R&D Lab and lead contributor to ClearMR said: "With ClearMR, VESA is providing the electronics industry with an open standard that gives consumers the confidence in knowing that they are purchasing a TV, notebook or monitor that meets the most well-defined set of blur criteria. Backing VESA's ClearMR standard with a logo program will enable buyers to feel confident that they're getting a display with the clearest depiction of action for the utmost in viewing pleasure".

Hojung Lee, vice president and head of Mobile Display Product Planning Team at Samsung Display explains: "Samsung Display has no doubt that consumers will have a much easier time in selecting their TVs, monitors and laptop displays now that the display industry has coalesced around a more exacting quantification of motion blur. We applaud VESA's global standardization of the Clear Motion Ratio metric in ClearMR, a specification for blur-free viewing that we fully support, and to which we have already certified our newest OLED display".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

