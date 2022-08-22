VESA ClearMR: motion blur clarity certification for LCD, OLED displays

VESA doesn't want to see the lined blurred when it comes to motion blur response time specs on gaming monitors, introduces 'ClearMR' certification.

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has announced the new ClearMR Compliance Test Specification (ClearMR), a new industry standard and logo program that sees gaming monitors meeting a new quality metric for grading motion blur.

In the future, new gaming monitors that have a VESA-certified ClearMR brand logo will know that their new purchase -- be it a display panel, TV, monitors, computers with embedded panels like all-in-ones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets -- will have a new Clear Motion Ratio (CMR) metric, which is defined in the ClearMR standard.

VESA has a clear numerical value based on the ratio of clear pixels to blurry pixels, something that will help consumers easily compare the amount of motion blur between VESA-certified ClearMR displays. VESA replaces the Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) and other methods of blur characterization since the other metrics -- in the words of VESA -- "do not accurately reflect the true nature of blur".

Dale Stolitzka, senior principal researcher at Samsung Display's America R&D Lab and lead contributor to ClearMR said: "With ClearMR, VESA is providing the electronics industry with an open standard that gives consumers the confidence in knowing that they are purchasing a TV, notebook or monitor that meets the most well-defined set of blur criteria. Backing VESA's ClearMR standard with a logo program will enable buyers to feel confident that they're getting a display with the clearest depiction of action for the utmost in viewing pleasure".

Hojung Lee, vice president and head of Mobile Display Product Planning Team at Samsung Display explains: "Samsung Display has no doubt that consumers will have a much easier time in selecting their TVs, monitors and laptop displays now that the display industry has coalesced around a more exacting quantification of motion blur. We applaud VESA's global standardization of the Clear Motion Ratio metric in ClearMR, a specification for blur-free viewing that we fully support, and to which we have already certified our newest OLED display".