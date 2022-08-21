ASUS shows off new ROG Strix X670E-E + TUF X670E-Plus motherboards

ASUS has teased a few more members of its X670E motherboards with the introduction of the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi, and the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus Wi-Fi motherboards.

The new ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi, and the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus Wi-Fi motherboards are all ready for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, and join the ranks of the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard announced earlier this year.

ASUS says that its new ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard bridges the gap between professional PC builders, and everyday gamers with the new ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard "allowing everyone to construct a high-performance showcase PC". There's Polymo lighting throughout the integrated I/O shield which looks slick, with an 18+2 teamed power stages for 110A, you're ready to deliver that power into your next-gen AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU.

ASUS has dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots that are ready for a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16-capable GPU, but the other use will be the included PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD card that lets you get a heap of PCIe 4.0 or more importantly PCIe 5.0 SSDs onto a RAID card and enjoy up to 128GB/sec that PCIe 5.0 x16 is capable of.

We already see 64TB of SSDs at a huge 28GB/sec on Sabrent's monster Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer, where you can use 8 x 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSDs for 64TB of capacity. The insane 28GB/sec (28,000MB/sec) is absolutely crazy, and that's with PCIe 4.0 x16 and PCIe 4.0 SSDs... once the bandwidth floodgates are opened up with PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 5.0 SSDs we're going to be looking at 64GB/sec+ without a problem.

A single PCIe 5.0 SSD is capable of 10GB to 12GB/sec+ in current form from the companies that are testing them, including Samsung, Corsair, as well as AMD, and Phison working together on the Ryzen 7000 series and PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers pushing 10GB/sec+.

Next up we have the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi, which ASUS says was designed to provide the best of what X670E has to offer, and that ROG Strix boards take the basic DNA and offer it in more attainable packages that "balance exceptional gaming performance with striking style".

ASUS illuminates the board with the acrylic display on the integrated I/O shield that looks awesome, and makes it more of a "plain-but-still-ROG-Strix" motherboard. ASUS provides 18+2 teamed power stages rated for 110A of power ready for your AMD Zen 4-based CPU.

There's also PCIe 5.0 SSD support here, with ASUS including a "hefty and think combo-sink M.2 heat sink" that provides plenty of cooling chops for your next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD. That's bundled in the package for the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard.

ASUS also announced the new TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFI motherboard that ASUS says has a "no-frills aesthetic starts with simple, clean lines and unobtrusive gray hues that make it easy for you to coordinate the look of your build. Badges on the integrated I/O shield and across the board provide understated accents".

You've still got PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for next-gen GPUs, as well as 4 x M.2 slots where 1 is wired for PCIe 5.0, 2 x PCIe 4.0 and 1 x PCIe 3.0. So even the lower-end ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-Plus Wi-Fi motherboard can handle a next-gen graphics card and super-fast SSDs to join your Zen 4 CPU party.

ASUS X670 pricing at IPC-Computer (with 19% VAT):