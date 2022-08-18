Intel testing Arc A580 GPU, turns up in new Vulkan API benchmark run

The mystery that is Intel's GPU marketing plan continues, where it seems that the company is playing around with the desktop Arc A580 graphics card with the first benchmark showing up.

Intel's upcoming Arc A580 graphics card sits right in the middle of the Arc A380 and Arc A770 graphics cards, where it uses the Intel ACM-G10 GPU with 16 Xe Cores (2048 FP32 cores) versus the Arc A380 with the ACM-G11 GPU and 8 Xe Cores (1024 FP32 cores) and the flagship Arc A770 with the ACM-G10 and its 32 Xe Cores (4096 FP32 cores).

As for the benchmark run, the Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics card was run with an Intel engineering sample CPU that rocks 16 cores, meaning it could be the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU, or something else entirely. I'm sure it would be a new Raptor Lake CPU + Arc A580 graphics card and ran Ashes of the Singularity (in the Vulkan API, not DirectX 12) at 1080p on the Minimum graphics preset: 9300 points and 95FPS average.

Ashes of the Singularity was one of the very first games that supported DirectX 12, and has been pretty useless other than turning up in random benchmark runs (because no one really plays it). Intel has been playing with the Vulkan API side of things, where if it's pegged against NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060, the scores are very close.

NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3060 scores anywhere between 75FPS and 96FPS with the same preset at 1080p in Ashes of the Singularity, but there aren't many benchmark results using the Vulkan API in the Ashes of the Singularity database.

Furthermore, the upcoming Intel Arc A580 desktop graphics card isn't destined for the world of competing or beating NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Intel has the higher-end Arc A750 graphics card to compete against the GeForce RTX 3060 -- in Intel's own words, too -- but we don't have any specifications (official, at least) of the upcoming Intel Arc A580 graphics card just yet.