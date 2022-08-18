Dead Island 2 release date, screenshots, and pricing leaked

It's finally happening: Dead Island 2 will release in February 2023 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S complete with 6 playable classes and more.

Amazon has leaked the full extent of Dead Island 2's details presumably ahead of a big Gamescom reveal.

Dead Island 2 isn't dead. We've known that for a while, but it's still great to see game's grave is empty. New leaks from Amazon confirm Dead Island 2 will shamble onto marketplaces and store shelves in February 2023 and bring ridiculous, over-the-top mayhem with it.

Amazons accidentally published Dead Island 2's game page ahead of schedule, revealing pricing ($69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), release date (February 3, 2023), and a ton game details. We've collected the details in an easy-to-read list below.

Dead Island 2 details

Coming to PS4/Xbox One & PS5/Xbox Series X

Described as a first-person action RPG

Still set in Los Angeles

Six playable characters

Re-spec at any time

Fully customize skills/abilities

"Intense, visceral, gory first-person experiece"

Described as a "pulp" game with dark humor

Dozens of zombie types

Hundreds of variants

Beverly Hills and Venice Beach are included

