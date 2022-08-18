Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent

Ukraine runs nuclear disaster drills after missiles hit power plant

Ukrainian officials have performed nuclear disaster drills near the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant after missiles struck close to nuclear waste storage.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 18, 2022 5:18 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Military has fired upon Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with officials inside the plant now performing disaster drills.

Ukraine runs nuclear disaster drills after missiles hit power plant 01 | TweakTown.com

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and is located in southeastern Ukraine near the city of Enerhodar. Currently, Russia occupies the power plant, but the technicians inside are Ukrainian. Recent reports revealed the plant suffered a missile strike that local government officials claim to have been at least a "several dozen" projectiles, with some being guided missiles that came just "ten meters" from hitting barrels filled with spent nuclear fuel.

Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for missile strikes, with both countries claiming "nuclear terrorism". However, Kyiv and Moscow have both agreed that the nuclear power plant needs to be visited by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to assess its condition, which has led to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelendskyy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday for a discussion regarding the Zaporizhzhia situation.

Read more: Military fire multiple rockets at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Reports indicate that Guterres will move for an established demilitarized zone placed around the plant. The drills conducted by the Ukrainian power plant staff involved first responders dressed in full protective gear and carrying out radiation scans on individuals that are acting as patients. These drills will be repeated in the coming days, according to Ukrainian oficials.

"They need to give some technical estimation on what is happening because we just don't have concrete information on what is happening inside," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said, referring to the potential IAEA visit.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2022 at 5:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dw.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.