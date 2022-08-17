All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Military fire multiple rockets at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Reports indicate that military forces have fired missiles at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with some hitting near barrels of spent nuclear fuel.

Published Aug 17, 2022 3:34 AM CDT
It was only a few days ago that officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned how dire the situation is around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar.

Military fire multiple rockets at Europe's largest nuclear power plant 05 | TweakTown.com
Competing reports have put the blame for missiles being fired at the nuclear power plant on both sides, with Russians claiming that the Ukrainian military is firing on the plant, and Ukraine officials claiming Russia is firing on the plant. Speaking to Russian media on Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, local government member in Energodar, said that the Ukrainian military fired "several dozen" heavy projectiles at the plant, with some of them being guided misses that hit "just ten meters from the barrels with spent nuclear fuel".

Rogov warned that if nuclear waste storage is hit, it would contaminate the entire area with hundreds of pounds of nuclear waste, that would be "like a dirty bomb". RT reports that the nuclear reactor at the plant can't be destroyed with typical missiles, and full destruction would require a tactical nuclear weapon. However, the coolant systems and nuclear waste storage are still vulnerable to attacks. Russia has called upon IAEA officials to inspect the facility, but the movement was denied by the UN after Ukraine was unable to guarantee the officials' safety.

Military fire multiple rockets at Europe's largest nuclear power plant 06 | TweakTown.com

Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

As with most information coming out of a war, it's difficult to siphon through all the news and find facts, especially if a story is continuously emerging. Take the information provided in this article with a grain of salt, as there this undoubtedly propaganda coming from both Russia and Ukraine.

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

