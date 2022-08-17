Military fire multiple rockets at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

It was only a few days ago that officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned how dire the situation is around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Competing reports have put the blame for missiles being fired at the nuclear power plant on both sides, with Russians claiming that the Ukrainian military is firing on the plant, and Ukraine officials claiming Russia is firing on the plant. Speaking to Russian media on Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, local government member in Energodar, said that the Ukrainian military fired "several dozen" heavy projectiles at the plant, with some of them being guided misses that hit "just ten meters from the barrels with spent nuclear fuel".

Rogov warned that if nuclear waste storage is hit, it would contaminate the entire area with hundreds of pounds of nuclear waste, that would be "like a dirty bomb". RT reports that the nuclear reactor at the plant can't be destroyed with typical missiles, and full destruction would require a tactical nuclear weapon. However, the coolant systems and nuclear waste storage are still vulnerable to attacks. Russia has called upon IAEA officials to inspect the facility, but the movement was denied by the UN after Ukraine was unable to guarantee the officials' safety.

Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

As with most information coming out of a war, it's difficult to siphon through all the news and find facts, especially if a story is continuously emerging. Take the information provided in this article with a grain of salt, as there this undoubtedly propaganda coming from both Russia and Ukraine.