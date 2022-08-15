All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

This guy hacked a John Deere 4240 tractor display, plays DOOM on it

DOOM has been modded to play on a variety of things, but now it's running on a John Deere tractor display with a modified corn field to play in.

@anthony256
Published Aug 15, 2022 7:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DOOM has been modded onto so many things at this point that I want to see how far things can be pushed, but now id Software's game-changing first-person shooter has made it onto a John Deere tractor, for real.

The current DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas, with a video posted by Sick Codes on Twitter that saw New Zealand modder "Skelegant" getting DeHacked DOOM running on a John Deere tractor display. Specifically, the John Deere 4240 tractor, with DOOM modified so that you're playing in a cornfield mowing down your enemies in the tractor... so, so cool.

Sick Codes is an Australian who lives in Asia, and isn't just getting DOOM running on a John Deere tractor, he's created a new jailbreak that provides him access to the tractor's internal systems. What does this mean exactly? Well, it allows farmers that own John Deere tractors to perform repairs on their expensive machinery, as John Deere itself has software that actually blocks people from repairing the tractors themselves. Pretty sick.

Sick Codes presented at DefCon 2021 about tractor application programming interfaces and operating system bugs, where he made his research public: tractor companies like John Deere started fixing some of the issues and holes that he discovered. Sick Codes explained to Wired: "The right-to-repair side was a little bit opposed to what I was trying to do. I heard from some farmers; one guy emailed me and was like 'You're fucking up all of our stuff!' So I figured I would put my money where my mouth is and actually prove to farmers that they can root the devices".

This guy hacked a John Deere 4240 tractor display, plays DOOM on it 01 | TweakTown.com

Sick Codes told Wired: "Liberate the tractors! We want farmers to be able to repair their stuff for when things go wrong and now that means being able to repair or make decisions about the software in their tractors".

As for his work on jailbreaking John Deere's tractor system, Sick Codes continued: "I launched the attack, and two minutes later a terminal pops up. I had root access, which is rare in Deere land". The hacker was somehow able to get his hands-on "1.5GB worth of logs" that would help dealers identify, and diagnose problems with John Deere tractors.

Sick Codes added that getting root access was gained by soldering controllers directly to the tractor's circuit board, explaining: "it would be possible to develop a tool based on the vulnerabilities to more easily execute the jailbreak".

Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$88.19
$88.19$88.19-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2022 at 7:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.