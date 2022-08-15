All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Elon Musk congratulates Tesla for hitting new milestone

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has congratulated his employees on reaching a monumental milestone of manufacturing three million cars.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 15, 2022 7:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to congratulate his employees on hitting a new milestone in terms of manufactured vehicles.

Elon Musk took to his personal Twitter account to congratulate his staff on manufacturing three million Tesla vehicles and his Shanghai factory for reaching its one-millionth car. Musk's congratulatory announcement follows the CEO discussing the difficulties of running a vehicle manufacturer and the logistical nightmare it is to keep the production line moving. In July, Tesla reported delivering 254,695 vehicles to vehicles to customers, an increase of 26.5% year-over-year.

To put into perspective how many three million cars made is, Toyota delivered more than 10 million vehicles throughout 2021. Musk recently described the Tesla Berlin and Austin factories as being "money furnaces" that were losing "billions of dollars" due to supply chain issues that tied up materials in different locations, causing the vehicle production line to come to a grinding halt. However, Tesla has said that it plans on increasing its vehicle deliveries by 50% every year forward.

In other Elon Musk and Tesla news, the company's CEO recently sold $6.88 billion worth of his Tesla stock in preparation for Twitter closing the acquisition deal that is currently being discussed. Additionally, Musk revealed that his taxes are automatically audited every year by default, while also posting an image of what he believes Mars will look like one day.

If you are interested in reading more about out any of the aforementioned stories, check out the links found below.

Elon Musk congratulates Tesla for hitting new milestone 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$82.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2022 at 7:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.