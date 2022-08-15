All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Officials accuse teen of paying for bomb threat at school with Bitcoin

Authorities have accused a 17-year-old high school student of paying for a bomb threat to be called on a school with the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 15, 2022 6:32 AM CDT
Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student that used Bitcoin to pay for fake bomb threats to be sent to a local high school.

Joseph Garrison admitted that he was responsible for the bomb threats, and according to Fox47, authorities analyzed the students' digital wallets and found that there were multiple payments right before the bomb threats were issued. The teen used paid an online contact that specialized in threat calls and took Bitcoin as payment.

The calls were made to Vel Phillips Memorial High School from February 28 to March 4, but after the analysis of Garrison's digital wallets, it was discovered he made payments before threats were made to several different schools, some outside of Wisconsin.

Authorities stated that the call made to Memorial High School was because he was bored, and that he was able to pay for the threats because he ran an online store that sold hacked passwords for online accounts, which at one time was making as much as $15,000 a day. The 17-year-old reportedly had as much as $800,000 in his account during its peak.

In a statement released Thursday, the Madison School District said, "These threats caused a tremendous amount of anxiety for our scholars, families and staff, and we are relieved to hear the investigation continues to progress. However, we are saddened to hear the person in custody is connected to our school. We appreciate MPD for their diligent work on this case, especially due to the impact it had on our school community."

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

