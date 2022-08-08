EA didn't mention Battlefield 2042 a single time in Q1 earnings call

EA's most recent earnings call didn't deliver any real substantial news on upcoming games or content with zero mention of Battlefield 2042.

Alongside BioWare's failed game Anthem, Battlefield 2042 is one of EA's biggest bombs in recent memory. The shooter launched to massive controversy due to performance issues and lack of basic features. EA has publicly acknowledged Battlefield 2042's shortcomings and has promised fixes are coming.

Fast-forward to EA's recent Q1 FY23 earnings call and there's absolutely no mention of Battlefield 2042. The usual suspects--Apex, FIFA, Madden--are touted, but DICE's latest shooter is left out.

This is a stark contrast to EA's comments from its Q4 earnings call from May, where CEO Andrew Wilson said:

"We've got incredible leadership over that team now. They're rethinking the development process from the ground up and really using kind of the Vince Zampella/Respawn model of get to the fun as quickly as possible."

EA management wasn't asked about Battlefield 2042 in the earnings call but they didn't talk about the game either. There was just one brief mention of Battlefield 2042 on an investor's slide confirming the game is still live.

This avoidance reflects the current state of the video games industry: Lower earnings as pandemic spending stabilizes from inflation, delayed games due to COVID-19 dev interruptions, and a general sense of having to catch up from economic and industry-level negative trends.

Reports indicate that EA is working on an early version of the next mainline Battlefield game but nothing has been confirmed or announced so far.