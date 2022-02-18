All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 2042 needs to go free-to-play to succeed, data suggests

EA could potentially surge Battlefield 2042 player counts by going free-to-play, but only after the game is fixed and more stable.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 18 2022 11:00 PM CST
Battlefield 2042 may need to go free-to-play to succeed on Steam, but only after the game is stable and fixed.

Battlefield 2042's player count has tanked on Steam. Significant controversy has dropped Battlefield 2042's player counts by 97% since launch to present day. There's one potential way EA can turn things around.

Data from Steam DB suggests that EA's best bet right now may be to release BF2042 as a free-to-play game. The shooter's concurrent players shot up from 18,907 to 47,883 during Battlefield 2042's free weekend on Steam, but dropped sharply to 19.516 after the freebie ended. This is the kind delivery mechanism that EA needs to leverage, possibly even breaking up Battlefield 2042 into segmented, separately-monetized pieces.

Here's a look at SteamDB's figures:

  • November 19 - 105,397
  • December 16 (before free weekend) - 18,907 (-82%)
  • December 18 - 47,883 (+153%)
  • December 21 - 19,516 (-59%)
  • January 18 - 8,078 (-59%)
  • February 18 - 3,149 (-61%)

This strategy will only work if the game, well, actually works and is mostly bug-free, so before EA does anything, it will have to fix Battlefield 2042's myriad of issues.

NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

