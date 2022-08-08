All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

North Korean hackers are using never-before-seen tools to hack Gmail

North Korean hackers are reportedly using never-before-seen hacking tools to infiltrate Gmail accounts without Google's knowledge.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 8, 2022 12:51 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

North Korea has stepped up its hacking game as cybersecurity firms drop warning about new never-before-seen malware that infects Gmail accounts.

North Korean hackers are using never-before-seen tools to hack Gmail 01 | TweakTown.com

According to reports, cybersecurity firm Volexity has detected North Korean hackers using simple browser extensions to gain access to individuals' Gmail accounts. The cybersecurity firm has warned that the malware is different from the usual "spear phishing" techniques that would require users to agree to download infected software, as the new malware is capable of downloading itself on an individual's PC without the user even knowing its happening.

Volexity wrote to Ars Technica and said that the malware is called SharpTounge and that it's currently only affecting Windows users. However, the cybersecurity firms President Steven Adair has warned that there is a big possibility of macOS and Linux users also being targeted. Reports indicate that the North Korean state likely backs the hacking group and that it targets users in the US, Europe, and South Korea who are working on topics involving North Korea.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2022 at 2:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.