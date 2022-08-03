All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Man threw away hard drive worth $150 million, lays out recovery plan

A British engineer that threw away a hard drive that contains 7,500 Bitcoin worth $100 million has laid out a recovery plan.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 3 2022 1:37 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

James Howells claims he was one of the first five people running the Bitcoin algorithms, and since 2013 he has been searching for a hard drive that he mined 7,500 Bitcoin on for next to nothing.

The British computer engineer recently sat down for an interview with James Hammond, where he recounted his journey of recovering a computer hard drive worth more than $150 million at the current price of Bitcoin (approximately $23,000). Howell accidentally threw out the hard drive and has been searching for it ever since, with many requests made to the local Newport government to dig through its landfill site. All of his requests so far have been denied, but a new one may be considered with the inclusion of artificial intelligence.

Howell's plan includes human sorters, Boston Dynamics "Spot Dogs", automated sorting systems paired with a special conveyor belt, and an artificial intelligence system that is believed to significantly speed up the identification process. This method would take anywhere between nine to twelve months to complete and would cost an estimated $11 million. Howell also believes a scaled-down model of the same design could be created for $6 million, but would take up to 18 months to complete.

Man threw away hard drive worth 0 million, lays out recovery plan 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Furthermore, the British computer engineer has also sought partnerships with OnTrack, a data recovery company known for recovering 99% of the data from a black box that was inside the Columbia space shuttle that crashed into Earth. Notably, the project also has also secured funding for a high-level trash sorting team.

If the drive is successfully recovered, Howell will give everyone in the town of Newport a one-time $61 worth of cryptocurrency, and will create multiple different projects to convert Newport into a cryptocurrency-mecha. Howell proposed the creation of a Cryptocurrency Incubator Fund that would provide funding for any school leaves that want to start a business can apply. For more information, check out the above video.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 4:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.