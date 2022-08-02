All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SK hynix unveils 238-layer NAND: 50% perf boost, industry's highest

SK hynix unveils the 'industry's highest' NAND flash chip: 238-layer NAND beats Micron, Samsung, KIOXIA to the layered punch.

Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 9:17 PM CDT
SK hynix has just announced that it's developed the industry's highest 238-layer NAND flash, with its latest 238-layer 512Gb triple-level cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash going out to customers and starting mass production in 1H 2023.

SK hynix unveils 238-layer NAND: 50% perf boost, industry's highest 01 | TweakTown.com

In a statement during Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS 2022), SK hynix said: "The latest achievement follows development of the 176-layer NAND product in December 2020. It is notable that the latest 238-layer product is most layered and smallest in area at the same time".

Jungdal Choi, Head of NAND Development at SK hynix said during his FMS 2022 keynote: "SK hynix secured global top-tier competitiveness in perspective of cost, performance and quality by introducing the 238-layer product based on its 4D NAND technologies. We will continue innovations to find breakthroughs in technological challenges."

We only just heard about Micron's new 232-layer B58R TLC NAND flash, used in a new AMD + Phison Gen5 SSD tease, powered by an X670 motherboard and Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

