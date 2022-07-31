All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel: yeah, our next-gen 'Raptor Lake' mobile CPUs launch this year

Intel confirms its new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' mobile CPus will be launching later this year, desktop Raptor Lake CPUs first.

Published Sun, Jul 31 2022 10:55 PM CDT
Intel will be unleashing its next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" desktop CPUs later this year, but the company has now confirmed that it will be launching mobile Raptor Lake CPUs by the end of the year.

During their recent Q2 earnings call, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that when it comes to their next-gen CPU: "Raptor Lake - starting with our desktop SKUs this fall, followed by our mobile family by end of year". If we look at the current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU launch, Intel launched its Alder Lake-K series CPU in late October 2021, with Alder Lake mobile CPUs launched in February 2022, Alder Lake-HX mobile CPUs launched just a couple of months ago in May.

Intel does have its current "Innovation" event for September 27, where we're expecting to see the company roll out its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs in desktop form. But now we have Gelsinger himself confirming Raptor Lake mobile CPUs for this year... but how close to the end of the year will Intel do that? CES 2023 is in the first weeks of January 2023, but it seems Intel is confident on Raptor Lake mobile dropping before the end of the year.

Gelsinger said: "We are building on Alder Lake leadership with Raptor Lake in second half of this year and Meteor Lake in 2023 [...] To date, we've shipped well in excess of 35 million units of Alder Lake. Within the current market, we are also seeing relative strength in the premium segments we serve across consumer and commercial".

"We expect to build on this momentum with the launch of our next-gen product family - Raptor Lake - starting with our desktop SKUs this fall, followed by our mobile family by end of year. The Raptor Lake family will offer customers significant advantages, including doubledigit performance gains gen-on-gen and socket compatibility with Alder Lake. And in 2023, we will deliver our first disaggregated CPU built on Intel 4 - Meteor Lake - which is showing good health in both our and our customers' labs".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, intc.com

