Back to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just $13, Office for $28

CDKeysales has genuine lifetime Windows 10 activation keys for just $13 along with awesome bundle deals for Microsoft Office.

Sponsored Content
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 9:11 PM CDT
CDKeysales reached out to us with some MS software great deals for its Back to School sales event.

Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping and happy new year!

30% off code: TT25

MS Office

Windows & Office Pack

Back to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just , Office for 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Applying the TT25 30% off discount code is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TT25" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 30% discount will then be applied to your order.

Back to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just $13, Office for $28 3 | TweakTown.comBack to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just $13, Office for $28 4 | TweakTown.com

Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by CDKeysales.

Back to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just $13, Office for $28 5 | TweakTown.com

As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of CDKeysales via the email address of service@cdkeysales.com and they will be happy to assist you.

