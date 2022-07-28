Back to School Sale: Windows 10 Licenses for just $13, Office for $28
CDKeysales has genuine lifetime Windows 10 activation keys for just $13 along with awesome bundle deals for Microsoft Office.
CDKeysales reached out to us with some MS software great deals for its Back to School sales event.
Below, you will find some epic deals on not only Windows 10, but also Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11. There's also some hot deals on Microsoft Office (2016 and 2019), as well as some super bundle deals for Windows and Office together. Happy shopping and happy new year!
30% off code: TT25
- Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM KEY GLOBAL
$52$16.41(30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro OEM KEY GLOBAL
$212$22.12 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM GLOBAL KEY
$118$13.42 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Home OEM GLOBAL KEY
$256.06$19.06 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 Pro OEM KEY GLOBAL 2PC
$306$29.85 (30% coupon: TT25)
MS Office
- Lifetime Office 2016 Professional Plus Key Global
$264$27.65 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Global
$211$44.51 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Office 2021 Professional Plus Key Global
$191$50.37 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Office Home And Student 2019 Key Global
$519.04$31.86(30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Office Home And Business 2019 For Mac Key Global
$344.31$89.88 (30% coupon: TT25)
Windows & Office Pack
- Lifetime Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Professional Plus Keys Pack
$515$41.78 (30% coupon: TT25)
- Lifetime Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Professional Plus Keys Pack
$422$58.55 (30% coupon: TT25)
Applying the TT25 30% off discount code is very easy. As you can see below, just click "Buy Now" on the product you wish to order and then in the checkout area, just type in "TT25" into the Promotion Code text box and click "Apply". The 30% discount will then be applied to your order.
Below you can see a couple of screenshots of Windows 10 activated using one of the keys provided by CDKeysales.
As always, if you have any problems, you can always contact the support team of CDKeysales via the email address of service@cdkeysales.com and they will be happy to assist you.
