Microsoft: Xbox Series X/S is best-selling Xbox generation of all time

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella re-confirms that the Xbox Series X/S is still the best-selling Xbox generation of all time so far.

Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 6:02 PM CDT
The Xbox Series X/S continues its strong momentum and is still the best-selling Xbox console generation of all time.

Today was a big day for Xbox. Microsoft announced a record-breaking $16.2 billion revenue generated from Xbox gaming in Fiscal Year 2022, which is more money than the games business has made in the history of the brand.

It doesn't stop there. According to Microsoft leadership, the Xbox Series X/S console duo is breaking new sales records since the system released in 2020. "We sold more Xbox Series X/S consoles life to date than any previous generation of Xbox, have been market leader in North America in the last three quarters across next-gen consoles," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the company's Fiscal Year 2022 earnings call.

Microsoft no longer gives out exact console sales figures, but hardware made a record-breaking $12.52 billion in FY22, making up 23% of total Xbox earnings.

This reflects previous comments from Nadella, who had previously said the Series X/S gen was the fastest-selling generation.

"Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation,"Nadella said last year in a FY2021 earnings call. The CEO had also said that Microsoft is "all in on gaming" at the time.

