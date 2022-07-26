All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22

Xbox gaming generated an incredible $16.2 billion in revenues throughout FY22, making more money than it ever has before.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 4:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft made more money from Xbox than it ever has before, shattering all previous game revenue records.

Xbox smashes records with .2 billion earned in FY22 8 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Xbox gaming made a staggering $16.2 billion in Microsoft's FY22 period, which is a new all-time record for the video games giant. The growth was driven by content in services across the Xbox, PC, and mobile ecosystem via first-party and third-party game sales and microtransactions, as well as consistent growth in Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 2 | TweakTown.com

Content and services made up 77% of total Xbox gaming earnings for FY22, or $12.5 billion, with hardware (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles and peripherals) making up 23%, or $3.7 billion.

Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 1 | TweakTown.com

As far as quarterly revenues, Q4 didn't break any records across services and hardware, but each consecutive quarter saw enough growth and stabilization to make for a record-breaking year.

Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 4 | TweakTown.comXbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 5 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard may close sometime this year and fold a number of incredibly powerful franchises into the Xbox ecosystem, including Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch.

Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 6 | TweakTown.comXbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22 7 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$25.99$26.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2022 at 4:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.