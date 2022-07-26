Xbox smashes records with $16.2 billion earned in FY22

Xbox gaming generated an incredible $16.2 billion in revenues throughout FY22, making more money than it ever has before.

Microsoft made more money from Xbox than it ever has before, shattering all previous game revenue records.

Xbox gaming made a staggering $16.2 billion in Microsoft's FY22 period, which is a new all-time record for the video games giant. The growth was driven by content in services across the Xbox, PC, and mobile ecosystem via first-party and third-party game sales and microtransactions, as well as consistent growth in Xbox Game Pass.

Content and services made up 77% of total Xbox gaming earnings for FY22, or $12.5 billion, with hardware (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles and peripherals) making up 23%, or $3.7 billion.

As far as quarterly revenues, Q4 didn't break any records across services and hardware, but each consecutive quarter saw enough growth and stabilization to make for a record-breaking year.

Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard may close sometime this year and fold a number of incredibly powerful franchises into the Xbox ecosystem, including Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch.