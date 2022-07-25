All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA scientist warns astronauts shouldn't masturbate in zero gravity

Halo Infinite online co-op doesn't have (or need) matchmaking

Microsoft confirms that Halo Infinite will not have matchmaking for online co-op, but the game doesn't actually need it any more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 3:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite has shaved off another feature that Bungie-era games shipped with, but to be fair, the game doesn't necessarily need it.

Halo Infinite online co-op doesn't have (or need) matchmaking 1 | TweakTown.com

343 Industries and Microsoft have confirmed that Halo Infinite will not have online co-op matchmaking. Yes, the game will still have online co-operative play allowing you to connect with up to 3 other friends and play the campaign. But it will not feature the matchmaking system originally introduced in Halo Reach.

To be fair, Halo Infinite doesn't need this feature. Halo Reach's online matchmaking was introduced in an era where players didn't have things like Discord, which recently came to Xbox. Bungie also introduced rotating campaign challenges in Halo Reach allowing you to earn credits to unlock armors and cosmetics. Campaign matchmaking was (and still is) a nice bonus feature, but 343i has a lot more dire issues to worry about in Infinite right now (like the data bug, the massive desync issues, or even monetization).

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," an Xbox representative told GamesRadar.

"We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

Also let's not forget that Xbox has a built-in Looking-For-Group (LFG) feature that easily lets players team up with other players. PC has Discord which is also useful, and the official Halo Discord will likely have a section devoted to campaign co-op LFG players.

So while it would be nice to have online co-op matchmaking in Halo Infinite, it's hardly an important or necessary feature like it was back in the 2010 Halo Reach days.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2022 at 3:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.