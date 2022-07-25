All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole

A new artificial intelligence system has been asked to produce an image from inside of a black hole, and the results are stunning.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 3:45 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An artificial intelligence system trained to produce images from text descriptions has revealed what it "thinks" is inside a black hole.

AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The AI system is called DALL-E and is a 12-billion parameter version of GPT-3, a autoregressive language model that using deep learning to produce human-like text. Both AI systems were developed by OpenAI, and DALL-E, in particular, has proven to produce very interesting results based on the text that is entered into its prompt box. Users can ask DALL-E to produce anything they want. Quite literally anything.

I asked DALL-E to show me an image of the inside of a black hole, which, as many people would know, is literally impossible verify given human's current understanding of black holes and their vicious nature. However, the results that DALL-E provided me was still very surprising as the AI was able to produce a completely original batch of accurate black hole images that can be found below.

If you are interested in using DALL-E to test your imagination the following link will take you to the website where you can begin plugging in your requests.

Use DALL-E here.

AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Funny Robotic Machine Learning AI Evolution Robot T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2022 at 4:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:craiyon.com, openai.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.