AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole
A new artificial intelligence system has been asked to produce an image from inside of a black hole, and the results are stunning.
The AI system is called DALL-E and is a 12-billion parameter version of GPT-3, a autoregressive language model that using deep learning to produce human-like text. Both AI systems were developed by OpenAI, and DALL-E, in particular, has proven to produce very interesting results based on the text that is entered into its prompt box. Users can ask DALL-E to produce anything they want. Quite literally anything.
I asked DALL-E to show me an image of the inside of a black hole, which, as many people would know, is literally impossible verify given human's current understanding of black holes and their vicious nature. However, the results that DALL-E provided me was still very surprising as the AI was able to produce a completely original batch of accurate black hole images that can be found below.
If you are interested in using DALL-E to test your imagination the following link will take you to the website where you can begin plugging in your requests.
