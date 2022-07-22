X-Men animated TV show revival: Here's your first look at X-Men '97

The X-Men TV show is coming back with a new direct animated sequel series that picks up right where the 1990s show left off.

The X-Men animated series was one of the best parts of growing up in the 1990s. It ran for five years from 1992 - 1997 (I still have my original X-Men Beast shirt from way back when) and was a pivotal part of my childhood. Comics and action figures were everywhere back in those days, and Saturday morning cartoons dominated your weekends. It was a great time to be a kid...and now that old-school fun is coming back.

The new series is called X-Men '97 and will pick up right were the original animated series ended in 1997. Bolivar Trask is confirmed as a villain. Sentinels are back, of course, and it appears Magneto is leading the X-Men. The show is due out in Fall 2023 and has already been greenlit for a second season.

The photos are courtesy of XMen97News.