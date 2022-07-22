All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Minecraft creator Mojang takes a firm stance on adopting NFTs

Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, has revealed where it stands on integrating blockchain technologies and Non-Fungible Tokens.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 12:32 AM CDT
The creator behind one of the biggest games to ever come out, Minecraft, has taken a firm stance on adopting Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the blockchain.

Minecraft developer Mojang has taken to the Minecraft website to discuss NFTs and blockchain integration with their community, writing that the studio wished to provide players with some transparency and clarity about what's to come.

According to the article, Mojang wants Minecraft players to continue to have a "safe and inclusive" experience, and to ensure that standard is maintained, the developer has chosen not to allow any blockchain technologies to be integrated inside the Minecraft client or server applications.

Furthermore, Mojang explains that the banning of blockchain technology integration also covers NFTs that are associated with any in-game content, which includes the following; worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods. Mojang goes on to write that it will be updating Minecraft's guidelines soon to accurately represent its newly announced stance on blockchain technologies and NFTs.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

