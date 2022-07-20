All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia fines Google for refusing to censor 'fake' Ukraine war news

A Russian court has slapped Google with a massive fine for failing to censor what it considers 'fake' Ukraine war content.

Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 4:20 AM CDT
Russia has fined Google hundreds of millions of dollars for refusing to censor Ukraine war content on its platform.

A Russian court has ruled that Google will be fined $377 million for failing to remove content about the Ukraine war that Russia considers to be "fake" or "prohibited content". This isn't the first time Russia has fined Google for the content on its platform, as the nation fined Google in December 2021 for what it claimed to be a "systematic failure to remove banned content." Notably, Facebook and Instagram were also fined approximately $27 million.

According to Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor's press release regarding the fine, the Russian court pointed to YouTube being the platform where the "fake" news is being spread and how Google failed to stop the spread of misinformation or restrict access to the "prohibited content". At the moment, Google is available in Russia, but judging by the nation's past decisions to ban platforms that don't agree with Russian principles (Facebook was banned in March), it may not be long before Google is also banned.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, rkn.gov.ru

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

