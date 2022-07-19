All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk on overpopulation: 'Earth is basically empty of humans'

Elon Musk says the 'Earth is basically empty of humans' and on the Earth being able to maintain 2-3x current population: 'yes'.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 11:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is once again tweeting about the world not being overpopulated, with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeting: "Earth is basically empty of humans".

In a reply to a tweet from Tim Urban, which explains: "Population density thread because you and I both know you have nothing better to do. Let's start with this cool way to visualize population density, by @undertheraedar. The height of each spike displays the population density in that location".

Musk replied, tweeting: "Earth is basically empty of humans".

Pranay Pathole replied, tweeting: "And people say overpopulation is the problem. Sigh. Earth could basically maintain 2 to 3 times the current population. Earth has enough resources. This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift & people need to be made aware about the population collapse".

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO replied with an even more simple tweet in reply to Pathole: "Yes".

Elon Musk on overpopulation: 'Earth is basically empty of humans' 03 | TweakTown.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.