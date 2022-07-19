Elon Musk on overpopulation: 'Earth is basically empty of humans'

Elon Musk says the 'Earth is basically empty of humans' and on the Earth being able to maintain 2-3x current population: 'yes'.

Elon Musk is once again tweeting about the world not being overpopulated, with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeting: "Earth is basically empty of humans".

In a reply to a tweet from Tim Urban, which explains: "Population density thread because you and I both know you have nothing better to do. Let's start with this cool way to visualize population density, by @undertheraedar. The height of each spike displays the population density in that location".

Musk replied, tweeting: "Earth is basically empty of humans".

Pranay Pathole replied, tweeting: "And people say overpopulation is the problem. Sigh. Earth could basically maintain 2 to 3 times the current population. Earth has enough resources. This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift & people need to be made aware about the population collapse".

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO replied with an even more simple tweet in reply to Pathole: "Yes".