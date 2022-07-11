All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk: DeSantis 'will easily win' against Biden if he runs in 2024

Elon Musk on 2024 election 'DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win - he doesn't even need to campaign'

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 10:31 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jul 11 2022 10:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is on a tweet spree right now, with some comments made about President Trump and his recent comments on Musk being a "BS artist" at a rally in Alaska over the weekend.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has Breitbart's tweet of Trump ripping into Elon Musk calling him "another bullsh*t artist" pinned to the top of his Twitter, replying to the tweet an hour ago saying: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency".

Adam Irvin replied, saying: "Hmm. I'm a little surprised this is your take. I say Trump/DeSantis 2024 DeSantis 2028/2032" to which Musk replied: "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win - he doesn't even need to campaign".

It was just under a month ago that Musk said he was leaning towards DeSantis for a presidential run in 2024, where he tweeted: "I voted for Mayra Flores - first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022". He was asked "what are you leaning towards" by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, to which he simply replied: "DeSantis".

Elon Musk: DeSantis 'will easily win' against Biden if he runs in 2024 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$48.99$58.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2022 at 11:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.