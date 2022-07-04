All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lian Li teases new prototype AIO cooler, built from the ground up

Lian Li goes back to the drawing board with a new 360mm AIO prototype cooler, and man it is a beast -- also looks great, too.

Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 7:40 PM CDT
Lian Li has a very AIO coolers on the market, but it teased a new prototype AIO cooler during its recent 2022 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0 event, which you can check out below:

During the 2022 DIGITAL EVENT 2.0, Lian Li unveiled a bunch of new cases, coolers, fans, and the chunky new 360mm AIO cooler. Lian Li teased new plans for its LANCOOL 216, DAN Cases A3 m-ATX, and O11D EVO XL cases, while also providing some new strategies for its SL120/140 V2, AL120 V2, and AL140 fans.

Lian Li says that its new AIO liquid cooler features a "100% LIAN LI design built from the ground up", with a chunky 32mm thick x 130mm wide radiator that has performance-optimized 28mm thick fans, which Lian Li says will deliver "great thermal performance". Lian Li's new prototype 360mm AIO cooler has a unique pump block design that provides a great level of customization, with Lian Li teasing multiple included accessories that let users tweak their new AIO cooler.

Lian Li teases new prototype AIO cooler, built from the ground up 06 | TweakTown.com

The company is offering lighting choices between RGB glows, conservative styles for cleaner systems, or different levels of infinity mirrors and infinity dotted patterns. All-in-all, it looks awesome and I'd be interested to see how it performs under the stress of a new Intel 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPU like the upcoming Core i9-13900K or AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. Now that would be a test for Lian Li's new 360mm AIO cooler.

Lian Li explains: "The prototype All-In-One liquid cooler features a 100% LIAN LI design built from the ground up. The new 360 All-In-One liquid cooler comes with a 32mm thick x 130mm wide radiator and is paired with performance-optimized 28mm thick fans, delivering great thermal performance. The unique pump block design offers a great level of customization with multiple included accessories that allow the user to completely change the lighting style of their pump block, from plain diffused RGB glow to more conservative cover plates, or different levels of infinity mirrors and infinity dotted patterns".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

