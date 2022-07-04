Lian Li teases new prototype AIO cooler, built from the ground up

Lian Li goes back to the drawing board with a new 360mm AIO prototype cooler, and man it is a beast -- also looks great, too.

Lian Li has a very AIO coolers on the market, but it teased a new prototype AIO cooler during its recent 2022 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0 event, which you can check out below:

During the 2022 DIGITAL EVENT 2.0, Lian Li unveiled a bunch of new cases, coolers, fans, and the chunky new 360mm AIO cooler. Lian Li teased new plans for its LANCOOL 216, DAN Cases A3 m-ATX, and O11D EVO XL cases, while also providing some new strategies for its SL120/140 V2, AL120 V2, and AL140 fans.

Lian Li says that its new AIO liquid cooler features a "100% LIAN LI design built from the ground up", with a chunky 32mm thick x 130mm wide radiator that has performance-optimized 28mm thick fans, which Lian Li says will deliver "great thermal performance". Lian Li's new prototype 360mm AIO cooler has a unique pump block design that provides a great level of customization, with Lian Li teasing multiple included accessories that let users tweak their new AIO cooler.

The company is offering lighting choices between RGB glows, conservative styles for cleaner systems, or different levels of infinity mirrors and infinity dotted patterns. All-in-all, it looks awesome and I'd be interested to see how it performs under the stress of a new Intel 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPU like the upcoming Core i9-13900K or AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. Now that would be a test for Lian Li's new 360mm AIO cooler.

