Mass Effect 5's story to be led by masterful Deus Ex writer

BioWare has recruited Mary DeMarle as senior narrative director, and it's likely she will lead the next big Mass Effect game.

BioWare has recruited the talented narrative director behind Deus Ex Human Revolution and Mankind Divided as well as Guardians of the Galaxy.

Mary DeMarle, the narrative director behind Deus Ex, Guardians of the Galaxy, MYST III and IV, and Homeworld 2, has left Eidos Montreal to join BioWare as a senior narrative director. Right now BioWare has two projects currently in development; Dragon Age: Dread Wolf and a new Mass Effect title.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Senior Narrative Director at EA/BioWare!" DeMarle said on LinkedIn.

While it's not officially confirmed, it's highly likely that DeMarle will lead Mass Effect 5's campaign storyline which continues the events set forth in the original trilogy.

BioWare has said that the new Mass Effect game is in very early development phases and won't be ready for a few years.

"There's also the next game in the Mass Effect universe, which is now early in development. It's going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can't wait to show you what we're working on!" BioWare general manager Gary McKay said in an update from April 2022.

Alongside Eidos Montreal, DeMerle has helped craft some of the most engaging storylines in gaming. The new modern Deus Ex games had some profound story elements and side quests (Mankind Divided is among my favorite games that Square Enix has made outside of Final Fantasy titles). DeMerle was also praised highly for her work on Marvel's most recent Guardians of the Galaxy game.

It's also worth mentioning that Eidos Montreal has been purchased from Square Enix by the Embracer Group in a landmark $300 million deal, which also includes the rights to franchises like Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and Thief.