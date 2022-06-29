All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Long lost Atari game Airworld appears out of thin air

Atari and Digital Eclipse have conjured up long lost Atari 2600 game Airworld out of thin air in new 50th anniversary collection.

Published Wed, Jun 29 2022 1:16 PM CDT
Old-school RPG Swordquest will finally be complete: Airworld has appeared out of thin air.

Photo: Retroreloads

Back in the 80s, Atari released the Swordquest series of games The plan was to release four games after each element: Earthworld, Fireworld, Waterworld, and Airworld. The games were a kind of interactive scavenger hunt where players would collect clues to win a contest with serious prizes: There was a chalice, a talisman, a crown, and a philosopher's stone--all of which were encrusted with gems and precious metals. Winners would also come back for one final competition with the ultimate reward: a silver sword full of gems.

Airworld was never made, though. The video game crash during the 1980s pretty much wrecked Atari's financial books. Now as part of Atari's 50th anniversary, Airworld is coming back. The infamous Swordquest game will be released in Atari's new 50th Anniversary Collection, which packs in 80+ classic games including Airworld.

We didn't get a whole lot of info on Airworld, but Atari did drop a sneap peek at it in their reveal trailer:

Long lost Atari game Airworld appears out of thin air 1 | TweakTown.com

"Airworld - yes, the team at Digital Eclipse created the fourth chapter of the never finished Swordquest series: Airworld," reads a press release sent out by Atari.

The Angry Video Game Nerd has an excellent history lesson on the Swordquest games (see below).

"Finish the final game. You can't have earth, fire, and water without air. The balance of the cosmos must be restored!"

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

