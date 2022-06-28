TikTok of man AirDropping his nudes to plane passengers goes viral

A TikTok video of a man being accused of sending lewd images to his fellow plane passengers has gone viral with 5+ million views.

A video posted to the TikTok account @daddystrange333 shows a man aboard a plane being accused by flight attendants of sending lewd images of himself to passengers.

@daddystrange333 explains that she was aboard a flight when she noticed that she had an AirDrop request on his phone. The man that was seated next to @daddystrange333 that she was speaking to told her not to open the request, but she was curious as she could see that the AirDrop request was coming from a man she calls "Larry". @daddystrange333 realized that Larry was sending the images with his iPad, and once she accepted the request, she immediately notified staff aboard the flight.

Flight attendants approached Larry and asked him if he sent explicit images of himself to passengers, to which he agreed to doing by nodding. The flight attendants then followed up by asking him why he would do that, and he said he was "just having a little fun". @daddystrange333 can then be heard saying directly to Larry, "It's sexual harassment, disgusting, it is assault". Before the video ends, Larry can be heard apologizing for his actions.

@daddystrange333 followed up with an update video where she explained that she and other passengers that received the images from Larry were required to meet with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Notably, @daddystrange333 says that Larry was arrested by the FBI and that there was a child who received an AirDrop notification from Larry, but luckily, it wasn't accepted.

"You can put your AirDrop receiving setting to Contacts Only or Receiving Off at any time to control who can see your device and send you content in AirDrop," wrote Apple.

Before Larry was allegedly arrested, @daddystrange333 asked him if he meant to send the images to her and the other passengers, and according to the TikTok user, Larry said that he did intend to send the images to her and the other passengers aboard the plane.

