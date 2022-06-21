All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX sets new record with three launches and landings in 36 hours

A June 17th Starlink mission and the SARah-1 and Globalstar FM15 missions mark three SpaceX launches and landings in 36 hours.

Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 8:21 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 21 2022 8:39 AM CDT
SpaceX has set a new record for the most reuses of a single Falcon 9 rocket booster.

On Friday, June 17th, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before launching a radar satellite for the German military from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California the following day. With a third Falcon 9 launch at 04:27 UTC on June 19th from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida, SpaceX has launched three rockets within 36 hours, and all safely made it back to Earth.

The first of the three missions saw SpaceX break its rocket-reuse record, as the Falcon 9 first-stage booster used in the mission flew for the thirteenth time. The booster has flown for the launches of GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and now a total of ten Starlink missions.

More information on the June 17th, 18th and 19th launches are available on SpaceX's website.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, space.com, spacex.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

