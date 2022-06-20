Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct announced, more Nintendo shows likely

Nintendo has announced a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct showcase for June 22, more Direct game showcases likely to follow.

The new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 direct will show 20 minutes of new information on the game, including RPG mechanics, gameplay, and other features. Nintendo recently moved the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 up by two months.

Reports claim that Nintendo will be breaking up its regular E3-timed shows into smaller Directs that focus on individual games. Reporters like Jeff Grubb say this should be the case throughout June: "This fits with what I heard about Nintendo doing their summer showcases in bits and pieces. I still expect more news later this month," Grubb said on Twitter.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 details